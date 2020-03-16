PDP Congress: No plan to impose candidates – Gov Tambuwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed commitment towards implementing Peoples Democratic Party’s stance that 30 per cent of positions in Congresses be given to women.

He pledged not to influence the process of the Congress in any way including any move to impose candidates on the party.

Tambuwal, who gave the assurance at the party’s stakeholders’ meeting on its ward Congress, said his administration would adhere strictly to the stipulation of the party on gender affirmation.

He encouraged women to participate in the process that would produce new leaders and desired leadership irrespective of gender.

The governor described Sokoto people as peace loving and was optimistic that the PDP Ward Congress in the state would be hitch- free.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation of the party’s Congress Committee to the state, Hon. Ogbuefi Ozomgbachi, noted the strategic place of the state in the political matrix of the North-West geopolitical zone.

He expressed optimism that the Congress in the state would not be marred by irregularities or violence.

