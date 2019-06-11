PDP congratulates new NASS leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the 9th National Assembly for its successful inauguration.

The PDP, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also congratulated the newly elected Senate President, Deputy Senate President, as well as the newly elected Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively on their new positions.

The party urged the lawmakers to place the interest, welfare and aspirations of Nigerians above all other interests.

“The PDP also commends all those that made the contest robust for helping to deepen our democratic practice.

“The PDP will always stand on the side of decency and utmost respect for the institution of the National Assembly and the values we hold as a people.

“Our party therefore charges the federal lawmakers, as representatives of the people, to place the welfare, wishes and aspirations of Nigerians above every other considerations by ensuring a strong and independent legislature that upholds the tenets of democracy and the dictates of our constitution.

“The 9th National Assembly therefore must work hard to save our nation from the prevailing despondency caused by the misrule of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, by effectively applying its statutory legislative instruments to guarantee good governance and fiscal prudence, curb corruption, check the excesses of the Executive and protect the rights of Nigerians from incessant violations.

“The PDP reminds the National Assembly members to bear in mind that their allegiance is to the people and the constitution and not to any particular leader or group.

“Our party therefore charges the legislature to work only in the interest of our nation and resist the manipulations and pressure that might come from quarters that seek to undermine our democratic order.

“On our part, the PDP, as a party, will remain truly committed to the welfare of Nigerians. We shall continue to keep our focus on the quest for good governance, national cohesion and economic wellbeing of the people, even as we pursue our collective aspiration for the successful retrieval of our stolen presidential mandate at the tribunal,” the party said.

