PDP condemns N5,000 fee for national ID card, asks Buhari to rescind decision

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has opposed what it described as repressive decision of the President Buhari-led government to impose a fee of N5,000 on Nigerians for national identity card.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the idea of ID Card fee was insupportable, reprehensible and completely offensive to the sensibilities of Nigerians as free citizens.

The PDP said it was an unjustified levy on Nigerians, adding it amounted to wicked fleecing as well as stripping of Nigerians’ constitutional rights in their own country.

The party however, appealed to President Buhari to direct the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to immediately cancel the decision to levy Nigerians.

“Our party holds that issuance of national identity card to citizens, as an obligation of the state to its citizenry, must remain free as established by the PDP. The N5000 levy must be immediately rescinded before it triggers restiveness in the nation.

“Already, the fee is generating tension in the country as Nigerians have continued to register their rejection in the public space.

“The PDP notes the increasing penchant of the APC administration to impose all sorts of taxes on suffering Nigerians. Only recently, the Buhari-led APC administration increased the Value Added Tax (VAT) on goods and services from 5 percent to 7.5 percent. This is in addition to increase in tariffs for electricity and other services as well as the obnoxious decision to return the tollgates on our major highways.

“Our party cautions that such impositions breed resentment and erode the much-desired patriotism; leading to the escalation of social vices and low commitment to nation building by citizens,” the party said.

