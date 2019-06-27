PDP closes case at Niger election tribunal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday closed its case at the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Minna, Niger State.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, counsel to PDP Mohammed Ndayako, presented Tanko Beji as his only witness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndayako adopted his four witness statements on oath and asked the tribunal to use them as evidence in the petition.

He also tendered some documents which the witness mentioned in his statement on oath, after which he notified the court that his client was closing its case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Counsel to the 1st respondent Jibrin Okutepa (SAN) said he would bring his client, Gov. Abubakar Bello, on Friday, to open their defence.

The chairman of the tribunal, Justice John Igboji, adjourned the matter until June 28, for the respondents to open their defence.

NAN reports that Umar Nasko, the PDP candidate in the March governorship election in the state, had dragged the APC candidate, Bello and his deputy Ahmed Ketso, before the tribunal.

Nasko alleged that the duo presented forged academic and birth certificates to INEC. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App