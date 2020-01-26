PDP clears all seats in Akwa Ibom rerun elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the seats contested for in last Saturday’s re-run election in Essien Udim for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, Prof. Robert Dode from the University of Uyo, announced the results on Sunday.

Prof. Dode declared Senator Christopher Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the senatorial district rerun election.

He said Ekpenyong polled 134,717 votes to defeat the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 83,820 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Also, the INEC’s Returning Officer for the House of Representatives, Prof. Idara Akpabio, on his part declared Mr Nsikak Ekong of the PDP as winner having polled 45,366 votes while Mr Emmanuel Akpan of the APC scored 22,757 votes.

Similarly in the House of Assembly supplementary elections, the Returning Officer, Prof. Victor Ebong from the University of Uyo declared PDP’s Esse Umoh winner of the poll.

He said Umoh scored 18,999 votes to defeat Mr Nse Ntuen of the APC who scored 7,108.

However, a day prior to the re-run elections, APC in the state including Senator Akpabio and Nse Ntuen had withdrawn from the elections, saying INEC and the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mike Igini was not fair to the party.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App