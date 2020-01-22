PDP chieftain chides Bwacha over attack on Gov Ishaku

ADVERTISEMENT

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Hon Ismaila Maihanci, has faulted Senator Emmanuel Bwacha for accusing the state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku of betrayal.

He told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the senator accusing Governor Ishaku of betrayal and anti-party activities is malicious.

He said that Senator Bwacha’s grouse with the governor was due to his inordinate ambition to succeed Governor Ishaku at all cost.

He also dismissed allegations by the senator that the governor did all he could to thwart his third term senatorial ambition, because he (Bwacha) knows that he owes his third term senatorial ticket to the level playing ground provided by the governor as the leader of the party in the state during the conduct of the senatorial primaries for the PDP in Taraba south.

“Let it be placed on record that Tarabaians have not forgotten that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha in the build up to the 2015 gubernatorial elections in the state was a vociferous advocate for power shift to Taraba south, so it will be preposterous and the height of selfishness for the senator to now come back and say that power should be retained in Taraba south for another eight years just because he wants to be governor.

“It is also important to state that if Senator Bwacha wants to leave the PDP, he can do that quietly, as we are aware of the clandestine meetings he has held with some leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, but not by making baseless allegations on the Governor in a desperate attempt to give a dog a bad name so as to hang it,” Maihanci said.

