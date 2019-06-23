PDP challenges Sanwo-Olu over cabinet

ADVERTISEMENT

* says Governor running state like sole administrator

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state has challenged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to explain the delay in constituting his cabinet.

Spokesman of the party, Taofik Gani, said Lagosians deserve an explanation for the delay in setting up the cabinet three weeks after taking over the mantle of leadership.

According to the party, there is a seeming “stagnancy” in the running of affairs of the state due to the non-constitution of the cabinet.

Daily Trust reports that since his assumption of office on May 29, 2019, the governor has made only three key appointments namely the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff and Deputy Press Secretary.

He also appointed a new General Manager for the state Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) just last week as well as Amirul Hajj for the 2019 Hajj exercise.

Though, the state assembly all dominated by APC lawmakers has been constituted, the legislature has not received any communication from the governor.

The PDP however took Sanwo-Olu to task, decrying what it called his “lack of coordination” since assuming office.

“The governor is not coordinated hence the apparent total stagnancy in the governance of the state coupled with strongly rumoured cases of funds embezzlement, mismanagement and misappropriation,” PDP said in the statement.

“Lagosians are now suffering the uncoordinated governance as observed in increased traffic jams, increased insecurity, abandoned and decaying infrastructure,” the party noted.

The statement rejected the governing of the state like a sole administrator, saying, “The unwarranted delay has further vindicated our stance that Governor Sanwo-Olu was hurriedly brought on stage to be governor and not a prepared governor for the job”.

“Governance in the state has become guerrilla styled and disillusioned. There is no excuse for this in a state as Lagos that is blessed with numerous credible intellectuals.”

The Lagos PDP consequently suggested to the State Assembly to summon the governor to explain why it has failed to constitute the cabinet.

In his reaction, the Deputy CPS to the governor, Mr. Gboyega Akoshile told the PDP that there is nowhere in the constitution where a timeframe was stipulated for the constitution of the cabinet.

He however assured that “highly qualified and competent men and women will be appointed as commissioners by HE Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.”

Akoshile said: “So the PDP needs some tutorials on not only party politics but government itself. If the party had done its due diligence by first consulting the Constitution, it would not have issued a statement demanding that the Governor hurriedly announces his cabinet members.

“The PDP needs to also be reminded that the Governor had said it countless times during the electioneering that he would put in place a high quality cabinet composed of tested men and women who will join him to drive his vision of delivering a greater Lagos to all the citizens of the state.

“The PDP should therefore busy itself with more important issues that bother on social and economic development of our people.”

