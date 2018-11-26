PDP challenges Buhari to debate with Atiku

  1. Home
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a live one-on-one debate on critical sectors of national life with its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP, in a statement yesterday signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Buhari was at liberty to choose a venue, date and time convenient for him for the debate before a neutral panel.

The party claimed that Buhari was afraid of Atiku when it came to debating on critical areas of national life.

“President Buhari must face Atiku Abubakar in person as Nigerians are not ready to accept any representation, whosoever, from him. If as Commander-In-Chief, Mr. President cannot face a political debate, how then can he vigorously engage international competitors?

“Nigerians can now see why our nation has been under peril in the last three and half years. President Buhari should be ready to face his failures and avail Nigerians of his performance scorecard, as well as present his future blueprint, if any, to enable the electorate weigh him alongside our presidential candidate,” PDP said.

“Mr. President should explain why he has been insensitive to the killing of citizens and soldiers by marauders and insurgents, particularly, given allegations that he has been distracting the armed forces by dragging them to participate in his re-election campaign,” the PDP alleged.


