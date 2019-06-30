PDP chairman, native doctor, charged for alleged murder plot

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspended Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oru East local government area of Imo State, Anayo Nwajiezi, has been charged too court on a two count charge of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Others charged were a native doctor, Obelechukwu Iwegbulam a pastor of a Sabbath church, Solomon Ezenwa-Duru and one Maduka Dike.

The plaintiff, who are also PDP chieftains in the area had accused the defendants of threatening their lives.

According to the petition before a Magistrate Court in Omuma, Oru East Council Area of Imo court, the ex PDP chairman had allegedly contacted the native doctor and the spiritualist to prepare charms to eliminate the lives of the plaintiff.

After hearing the arguments of prosecuting counsel, led by Ambrose Elibo and those of the defendants, led John Onwuneme and Mascort Onwubueze, the Chief Magistrate, Emeka Ukachukwu declined to entertain the case on the ground that the court lacked the jurisdiction to award maximum punishment for the offence if the accused persons are found guilty as charged.

Ukachukwu said he would seek advice from the Director of Public Prosecution, DPP on the matter, to know whether the court has the power to award life imprisonment punishment which the relevant laws stipulated for the second count charge of attempted murder.

Trial magistrate adjourned the matter to July 5 for hearing on the application for bail and ordered that the accused persons be remanded at Owerri prison.

