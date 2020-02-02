PDP can win Edo governorship election – Gov Makinde

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stands the chance of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Makinde said this yesterday in Benin shortly after a meeting with the leadership of the party on how to conduct a free, fair and credible ward congress in the state.

“PDP stand a chance of winning the governorship election in Edo State. We have been talking to the aspirants and there have been serious engagement sessions and we are hopeful that Edo is going to be for PDP in the next election,” he said.

Makinde who is the chairman of the electoral committee for the Ward Congress, assured that the exercise would be transparent to reflect the will of the people.

He said the outcome of the ward congresses would decide who emerges as the candidate in the forthcoming governorship election primaries.

Also speaking, a governorship aspirant, Engr. Gideon Ikhine noted that the process has been very transparent.

