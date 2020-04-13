PDP calls for imposition of curfew as robbery cases skyrocket in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for imposition of curfew in addition to the extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The state has witnessed resurgence of criminal activities in the past few days with residents in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Egbeda, Ogba, among others keeping vigil overnight to keep the suspected armed robbers terrorizing them at bay.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofiq Gani, in a statement Monday night, called on the governor to immediately summon meeting of security agencies including leaders of community development associations (CDAs) to stem the tide of robbery.

He said, in addition to the existing lockdown, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should impose curfew from 8pm till 8am to arrest the rising attacks by suspected cultists and armed robbers.

The statement read: “We urge Governor Sanwo-Olu to at this time deliberately domesticate the modus operandi, if need be, as we suggest, he should request or even demand for adequate relief support from the Federal Government for Lagos state.

“For sake of clarity, we suggest that governor Sanwo-Olu should immediately summon meeting of all security agencies and possibly include CDAs, he should even consider the imposition of Curfew in the state from 8pm till 8am.

“This is most appropriate now to frontally and strategically stop this robbery and violent attacks arising from effects of the lockdown.

“The violent crimes must be blamed on Sanwo-Olu and the Lagos police command if it lingers beyond 48hours.”

