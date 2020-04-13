PDP calls for imposition of curfew as robbery cases skyrocket in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for imposition of curfew in addition to the extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP, however, demanded provision of adequate relief support from the federal government to cushion the impact of the lockdown.

Daily Trust reports that the state has witnessed a resurgence of criminal activities in the past few days with residents in areas such as Iyana Ipaja, Agege, Egbeda, Ogba, among others keeping vigil overnight to force the suspected armed robbers terrorising them at bay.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Taofiq Gani in a statement last night called on the governor to immediately summon a meeting of security agencies including leaders of community development associations (CDAs) to stem the tide of robbery.

He said in addition to the existing lockdown, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should impose a curfew from 8 pm till 8 am to arrest the rising attacks by suspected cultists and armed robbers.

