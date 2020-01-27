PDP calls for cancellation of Imo rerun elections

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo state has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel last Saturday’s rerun and supplementary elections in the state.

The party, in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Damian Opara, described the exercise as a charade and mockery of democratic principles.

He accused some INEC officials and law enforcement agents of colluding with politicians to perpetrate electoral fraud.

The statement read, “Consequent upon the charade done yesterday, Saturday, 25/01/2020 in the name of conduct of rerun elections by INEC in Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano, Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituencies and Njaba state constituency, all in Imo State, the Peoples Democratic Party Imo State Chapter hereby call on INEC to cancel the elections as the entire exercise was the worst elections ever conducted since the history of elections in Imo State

“A situation where the Men of the Nigeria Police Force openly aided thugs to cart away elections materials is not only worrisome but dangerous to our Democracy.

“In almost all the polling units where these elections were purportedly conducted, PDP agents and the entire electorates were not allowed to vote, intimidation, vote buying by APC became the order of the day.

“At Collation centres, results sheet that contained the actual voting in the polling units were destroyed by APC thugs in collaboration with the Police and INEC officials.

“Party agents and supporters were in some places chased out of voting centres without allowing them to vote, so many of them sustained various degree of injuries. Vote buying became the order of the day, the worst is that all these anomalies were carried out in presence of Security agents and INEC officials.”

The PDP therefore called on INEC to cancel all the re-run elections conducted in the two federal constituencies, and one State Constituency as the whole exercise was marred by intimidation, violence, and vote buying

