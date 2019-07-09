PDP BoT constitutes peace panel over House of Reps crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a committee to douse tension generated over the emergence of Hon. Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, the BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, said the committee headed by Senator Iorchia Ayu has the mandate to submit its report to the BoT and NWC within one week.

He stressed that BoT which is the conscience of the party would always work in harmony with the National Working Committee (NWC), cooperate and consult with them to avoid taking conflicting positions.

“We have decided to wade into the fracas in the House of Representatives as regard the minority leadership. To that effect, a committee has been formed under the Chairmanship of Chief Senator Iyorchia Ayu, Senator David Mark, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, Senator Adolphus Wabara and Hon. Austin Opara as Secretary of the Committee.

“They have been given a week to submit their reports to the BoT and National Working Committee; thereafter, a decision would be taken.

“We agreed again that our party will play the role of opposition. We are in support of the process going on at the Supreme Court and thirdly we congratulate the judiciary for a job well done. We are very encouraged with the judges and if they continue, our democracy in Nigeria will be better.

“So I call on all our members to be law-abiding and to ensure that our party keeps moving and to play the role of opposition. We have to be very careful and obey the party because the party is supreme. We congratulate the new leadership of the Senate for coming out with the leaders and the minority leaders.

“I assure you that the issue of House of Representatives will soon be resolved by the party. We must ensure that we do not break this party. The party will continue and nobody will make any attempt to do away with our party,” he said.

The PDP NWC had earlier suspended Honourables Elumelu, Tobi Okechukwu and five others accused of frustrating the emergence of Hon. Kingsley Chinda as the preferred Minority Leader, asking them to face a disciplinary committee.

