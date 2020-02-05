PDP begins preparation for states, zonal congresses

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has begun preparations for states and zonal congresses.

The party said it was set to commence the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to conduct congresses where new executives would be elected at the zonal and state levels.

A statement on Wednesday by the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd) said the commencement of the sale of forms was approved by the 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held recently in Abuja.

The PDP directed all its members willing to contest the various offices to purchase their nomination forms from the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The four-year tenure of our Excos in some of our states shall be expiring at various times this year, and as such, the party shall be performing its constitutional duties of electing new executives at the state and zonal levels accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

“Following the approval by National Executive Committee (NEC) at its 88th meeting, the time-table and schedule of activities for the year 2020 Congresses are now operational,” the party said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App