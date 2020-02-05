  1. Home
PDP begins preparation for states, zonal congresses

By Saawua Terzungwe Published Date

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said it has commenced preparations for states and zonal congresses.

The party said it was set to commence the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms to conduct congresses where new executives would be elected at the zonal and state levels.

A statement yesterday by the PDP National Organizing Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu (rtd) said the commencement of the sale of forms was approved by the 88th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held recently in Abuja.

“The four-year tenure of our Excos in some of our states shall be expiring at various times this year, and as such, the party shall be performing its constitutional duties of electing new executives at the state and zonal levels accordingly,” the party stated.

