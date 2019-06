ADVERTISEMENT

Honourable Aminu Achida (APC/Wurno) has emerged the new speaker of the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

Achida defeated the anointed candidate of his party, Abdullahi Garba Sidi, representing Gwadabawa South constituency.

