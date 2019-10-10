PDP attack on Buhari over budget sign of frustration — PSC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has taken a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for criticizing the 2020 budget presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly, saying the opposition party was only venting its frustration and regret of non-performance in 16 years.

Buhari had Tuesday presented a N10.33tr budget to the joint session of the National Assembly, but the PDP in a statement by its spokesman, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said the proposal would further impoverish Nigerians and mortgage the future of the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting back at the PDP, the PSC noted that the party was still suffering from disengagement trauma and was apparently bitter because Buhari was now doing what it could not do in 16 years.

In a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC said the opposition party’s criticism of President Buhari’s 2020 budget was a ploy to divert the attention of Nigerians from retrospections on the past PDP administration which denied them good governance and infrastructural development in the past 16 years.

Ibrahim said: “No true Nigerian will take the PDP’s comments on the 2020 budget seriously. The PDP was in power for 16 years and there were no good roads and no power when the PDP presidential candidate was the chairman that privatized NEPA then.

“We were not sufficient in terms of food as most of our food items were being imported until this government under Buhari encouraged Nigerians to tap from the rich, blessed land given by God.”

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App