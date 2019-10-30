PDP, Atiku should accept Supreme court verdict – Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate at the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar to accept the judgement of the Supreme Court over their appeal.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC) on the supreme court victory, he said the ruling was an affirmation of the solid mandate the Nigerian people freely gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally, by the Supreme Court.

The Senate President said today’s unanimous verdict of the Apex Court had removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream,” he said.

Lawan urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

He said the ninth National Assembly will continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.

