  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. 2019 Elections
  4. PDP, Atiku seek tribunal’s permission to inspect INEC’s server
ADVERTISEMENT

PDP, Atiku seek tribunal’s permission to inspect INEC’s server

By . Published Date
PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday prayed the Presidential tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to grant them access to inspect the commission’s  saver.

The PDP also prayed the tribunal to give it permission to inspect other electronic gadgets used by INEC in the Feb. 23 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that iIn their petition before the tribunal, the PDP and Atiku are claiming that they won the Feb. 23 presidential election as per the results fed into INEC’s server, a claim the electoral umpire has consistently faulted.(NAN)

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.