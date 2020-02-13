PDP, Atiku hail Supreme Court verdict on Bayelsa, demands same on Imo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated the people of Bayelsa state, the ‘governor-elect,’ Senator Douye Diri and his ‘deputy governor-elect,’ Lawrence Ewrujakpor, as their mandate has been restored by the Supreme Court.

The PDP, in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however insisted that the apex Court must “right the wrongs” in the Imo state governorship election judgement.

“The party says the Bayelsa judgment will not change the course of its demand that the Supreme Court rectifies the manifest and widely rejected mistakes contained in its judgement on the Imo state governorship election.

“Our party insists that the Supreme Court will be redeeming its image and restoring public confidence on its infallibility by reviewing the Imo verdict given the manifold unjustifiable mistakes contained in that judgement.

“The PDP restates that the miscarriage of justice in the Imo state judgement is glaring given the established fact that the panel assumed the roles of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), by recognizing the votes concocted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Senator Hope Uzodimma, which ended up increasing the total number of votes in the election to 950,952, over and above the INEC certified total accredited votes of 823,743,” the party said.

Similarly, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar said, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Ibe that: “Our party holds that a judicial review on Imo governorship election has become inevitable because by these earlier rulings of the Supreme Court, not only is Sen. Uzodimma not a candidate, the judgments also nullified all the votes that could have been accruable to APC and AA and their candidate, Uche Nwosu, in the election, leaving the PDP candidate, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, as the incontestable winner of the election.”

