PDP asks Presidency to respond to Ndume’s claim on military underfunding

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Presidency to respond to comments by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume, that the Buhari administration’s under-funding of the military was responsible for the persistent insecurity in the country.

The party also demanded Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state to come clean on his alleged connections with marauders and bandits ravaging his state, following his attempt to allegedly politicize the issue by claiming that opposition elements were behind the banditry in the state.

Ndume has been quoted as saying on a national television on Tuesday night, that the present administration was not adequately funding the military to tackle the security challenges bedevilling the nation.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, kola Ologbondiyan noted that Ndume’s comment placed a huge burden of explanation at the doorstep of the Buhari’s Presidency, which it alleged has failed on all fronts to secure the nation, leading to the escalation of banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other acts of violence in various parts of our country.

“The party says it is equally distressing that President Buhari has failed to lead from the front as he promised in addition to failure to heed the demands by Nigerians to change his service chiefs and inject new blood into the nation’s security architecture,” the PDP said.

The PDP, in berating Governor Masari expressed concerns that the governor allegedly resorted to playing politics with the lives of Nigerians in Katsina state by “blaming imaginary political rivals, when it is public knowledge that he knows the bandits and have been having dealings with them.”

“The PDP counseled Governor Masari to look for excuses elsewhere as no opposition group is behind the banditry in the state or any part of the country for that matter,” the party said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App