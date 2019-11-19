PDP asks Police to arrest killers of its Kogi women leader, Acheju Abuh

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the alleged violent rigging of the Kogi and Bayelsa states governorship elections and killing of its Women Leader, Mrs. Acheju Abuh, in Kogi state.

EDITOR’S PICK: THUGS BURN KOGI PDP WOMEN LEADER, PREVENT RESCUE OPERATION

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP, in a statement on Tuesday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, asked the Police to fish out the thugs allegedly loyal to the APC leaders who killed Abuh, and bring them to book.

The party also said it would file legitimate actions against identified INEC and security officials who allegedly aided the APC in the violent rigging of the election.

“The NWC therefore urges all members of the PDP as well as all Nigerians of good faith to remain strong, united and undeterred as the NWC commences lawful actions in the pursuit of our mandates.

“Our party once again mourns our compatriots killed by the APC in this election, including our Woman Leader, Acheju Abuh, who was burnt to death by APC thugs at her home on Monday.

“While invoking the wrath of God on the perpetrators of the gruesome killings, the party calls on the Police to immediately track down and bring their killers to book.

“Indeed, their death will never be in vain as the mandates for which they were killed will surely be recovered,” the party said.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App