PDP asks FG to track down attackers of Jonathan’s home

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has charged the federal government to track down the gunmen that violently attacked the home of former President Goodluck Jonathan in Otuoke, Bayelsa state.

The party described the attack on the home of the former President as extremely disturbing and demanded for an extensive investigation into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, in a statement on Tuesday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the gunmen attack was a direct threat on the life of Jonathan and members of his family, saying as such the assailants must be tracked down.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“The party also commiserates with the families of the security personnel killed in the attack and urges security agencies to go after the assailants as well as rescue those reportedly abducted during the attack,” the PDP said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App