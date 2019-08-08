PDP asks DSS to secure release of Dadiyata

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP has demanded the DSS high command to speak out as well as take urgent steps to secure the release of social activist and PDP new media personnel, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Abu Hanifa Dadiyata from his abductors.

The PDP said the polity was already overheated and any delay in the release of Dadiyata would be capable of triggering further aggressions in the nation and particularly in Kano state where he commands massive followership.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opposition party, in a statement on Thursday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, also challenged the DSS high command to speak out on the reported claims that its men were involved in the violent abduction of Dadiyata since last Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party says the DSS cannot continue to keep quiet on the issue since there are already claims in the news media and the public space that its men participated in the abduction allegedly on the behest of interests affiliated to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“More so, Mr. Idris is known for his fierce criticism of anti-people policies of the APC and its administration, particularly in Kano state.

“There are already public insinuations that Dadiyata’s abduction to an unknown destination is not unconnected with an apparent desperation to intimidate, suppress and silence public opinion and free speech in Nigeria as well as to further entrench a siege mentality on our citizenry,” the party said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App