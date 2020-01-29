PDP asks Buhari to resign over statement on insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for saying on Tuesday that he was surprised at the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The PDP described the statement as defeatist, demoralizing and traumatizing.

The party, in a statement on Wednesday night by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the comment showed that Buhari was overwhelmed and lacked the required capacity to articulate and implement any solutions to the escalated insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, bloodletting and increased wave of violence under his administration.

“Our party holds that such a statement from a Commander-in-Chief, who promised to lead from the front, is distressing as it further exposes an abdication of duty and shows that Mr. President is not even abreast of his major task in governance which is the security of lives and property.

“The PDP is particularly worried over this apparent display of leadership failure as Mr. President ought to be receiving a daily brief from his Service Chiefs on the actual situation on ground.

“His comment therefore speaks volumes on the manner with which the security of our nation is being handled at the highest levels despite the huge resources reportedly committed to security issues by the Buhari administration.

“The PDP notes that such development has further eroded the confidence Nigerians repose on the Buhari Presidency for solutions, especially given his failures to rejig his security high command in the face of failures and demands by well-meaning Nigerians.

“The party therefore backs the call by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, asking President Buhari to resign,” the PDP said.

