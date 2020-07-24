PDP asks Buhari to resign over insecurity, corruption, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the spate of killings and alleged corruption bedevilling his government.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, in Abuja, the chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus claimed that the Buhari-led administration was confused and helpless in the fight against the Boko Haram, bandits, kidnappers, and other killer groups in the country.

“What the Nigerian Senate did on Tuesday when it asked the service chiefs to resign was to show to the World that there is no executive arm of government in place.

“Since transparency International said few years ago that the worst corruption was going on in Nigeria under this regime, the situation has continued to worsen.

“It has now become a bazar with no pretense about it with all critical agencies of government including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it.

“The nation’s economy is walking to depression because we are in recession and it’s being fast tracked by the widening scope of corruption involving operatives at the high places.

“The free for all corruption going on all over the place leaves us with the impression that the country is dying and there has been a scramble for what one can get out of it before the final demise.

“It’s very disheartening that as the looting and the re-looting of the nation’s resources are going on under the watch of the acclaimed anti-corruption President no serious reaction is coming from government that prides itself to be fighting corruption.

“What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on a ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance, President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman. In situations like this, throw in the towel and save the country from ruins,” he said.

Efforts to get the reaction of the presidency and the All Progressives Congress, APC, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

The report will be updated as soon as we get their reactions.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App