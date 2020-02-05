PDP, APC clash over Okada, Keke ban in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos yesterday described the ban of Okada and Keke (motorcycle taxis and tricycles) by the state government as not only heartless but an attempt to punish the masses of the state.

It condemned the ban and asked the government to reverse it within the next one week, saying failure to do so, the party would lead a massive protest to force the administration to have a rethink on the ban.

On its part, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the ultimatum which it described as “needless and inconsequential.”

Speaking with our correspondent yesterday, Publicity Secretary of PDP, Taofiq Gani, said the action of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu showed that he did not have the interest of the masses at heart.

He stressed that the government should have come up with alternative plans to ease the movement of people from one point of the state to another.

According to him, the action of the government was similar to what happened under former Governor Babatunde Fashola when Okada was also banned without considering the impact on the people.

He said opening up water transportation would not solve the problems, noting that not all residents of Lagos live on the waterways.

But APC Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo described PDP’s threat as “comic relief and the effect of the recent harmattan heat.”

He said, “It also speaks volumes about the lawlessness and mindlessness of the leadership of the party called PDP. It’s a known fact that law and order that will engender development has never been in their front burner of democratic governance.

“Just recently, their largely discredited leadership embarked on an unprecedented protest against the judgement of the highest court in the land over the Imo State governorship election. But it was convenient to praise the same court when the judgement was favourable to them.

“It was, therefore, no surprise that they issued their empty threats to a sitting governor who merely implemented an existing law.”

