PDP, APC bicker over Sanwo-Olu’s 1st year performance

The PDP in Lagos has berated the performance of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the state in the last one year, describing it as the worst one-year performance ever.

In a statement yesterday, the party also slammed the series of advertisements placed in celebration of Sanwo-Olu’s first year in office, accusing the governor and the APC of commencing 2023 election campaign for Tinubu.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr. Taofiq Gani, in the statement, vowed to “expose the non-performance of Sanwo-Olu in the coming days.”

However, the APC spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, in a swift reaction, said the opposition was obviously uncomfortable and “left in awe of the commendable performance” of the governor who “has excelled in all ramifications barely a year into his four-year tenure.

“The governor has not only provided the desired leadership at an unprecedentedly trying time, he has become a reference point for responsive and responsible governance.”

