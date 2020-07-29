PDP, APC bicker over authenticity of Buhari’s anti-graft war

ADVERTISEMENT

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) and the major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to trade words over the authenticity of President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-graft war in the country.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had alleged that the President Buhari’s administration was diverting attention from the “stench of monumental corruption in government and suppressing information” about it.

Addressing a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the government was allegedly frustrating whistleblowers and “truncating on-going uncovering of widespread corruption” in ministries, departments and agencies.

But the APC challenged the PDP to put President Buhari’s anti-graft war to test.

PDP’s Ologbondiyan said one of such “antics” by the present administration was the Tuesday, July 28, 2020 press conference by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, wherein he “dared Nigerians, particularly whistleblowers, despite revelations of rampant corruption in government.

“It is ridiculous that this administration seeks to claim credit for the investigation and unearthing of fraud in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) when it is already public knowledge that the investigation only came as a result of pressure mounted by our party and other Nigerians,” he said.

The APC, in a Sallah message by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said: “The fight against corruption is total and unsparing as recent inquests and prosecutions are undertaken by the current government have shown.

“Doubters and naysayers are welcome to test the administration’s resolve to fight corruption.

“The full weight of the law awaits them,” the APC added.

