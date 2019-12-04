PDP alleges plot to upturn Makinde’s victory at Supreme Court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in South West on Wednesday alleged that there are plots by the Presidency to upturn the electoral victory of the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Supreme Court.

The party submitted that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo state during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five.

This was contained in the communiqué issued shortly after the South West stakeholders meeting of the party held in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Prominent among the PDP stalwarts at the meeting are the Deputy National Chairman, Yemi Akinwonmi; Vice Chairman of the PDP, Northwest, Senator Ibrahim Kazaure; National Vice Chairman, PDP, Southwest, Dr. Eddy Olafeso; a PDP Chieftain, Dr. Doyin Okupe and former Aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Others include the Chief of Staff to the Oyo state governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, and a PDP leader in Ogun, Hon. Ladi Adebutu, among others.

The party described the Court of Appeal judgement on Makinde’s victory as “judicial anarchy” which created confusion that still persists.

According to the party, “We wish to re-emphasize and place firmly in public view that the PDP roundly defeated the APC in Oyo state during the last governorship election, winning in twenty-eight local government areas while APC won in only five.”

“The only judgement that can remain consistent with the electoral desires of the people of that state is that which confirms the victory of the PDP in that election. Adedibu and APC’s direct evidence at the State Election Petition Tribunal, even if acceded to, cannot harm or injure the outcome of the election,” it added.

The party also demanded an urgent revisit of the electoral bill by the National Assembly.

Recall that the 8th Assembly under the leadership of Senator Bukola Saraki had proposed an Electoral Act Amendment Bill which was vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leaders however renewed calls for a review of the bill.

While making a case for the review of the electoral bill, the party said the bill must be signed so that results can be transmitted electronically.

It condemned the growing use of security agencies in untoward manners to compromise election results in favour of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), especially during the last elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

