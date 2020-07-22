PDP alleges plot to impeach opposition LG chair

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Plateau State chapter, says it has uncovered a plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to impeach the Chairman of Langtang North Local Government Council, Ubandoma Joshua Laven.

This was contained in a statement issued in Jos, the state capital, by the PDP Caretaker Committee head of media, John Akans.

Laven is the only LGC chairman from the PDP in the entire 17 LGCs in the state. He emerged after months of legal tussle with the APC candidate in Langtang North, Kparnim Nanloh Amos, before the state’s Election Appeal Tribunal declared him (Laven) winner of the election.”

Akans stressed that PDP had been informed by sources that “an aide of the state governor, Simon Lalong, was plotting the removal of Laven.

Though the statement did not mention the name of the governor’s aide plotting Laven’s removal, it however stressed that the PDP was aware of the plans and was carefully monitoring the situation.

Reacting, the APC Publicity Secretary, Chindo Dafat, dismissed the allegation, saying he was not aware of such plot.

Dafat, who spoke to our correspondent on phone, said some persons were only trying to raise false alarm, “which was typical of politicians.”

