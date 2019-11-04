PDP adjusts campaign timetable for Kogi governorship poll

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has adjusted its campaign timetable ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

The PDP, in a statement on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its campaign in Kogi was suspended for two days to commiserate with the Director General of the Campaign Organization, Hon. Tajudeen Yusuf, who lost his wife last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party said that the resumed campaign would run from 6th to 13th of November, 2019.

“The PDP acknowledges the support of the people of Kogi State in standing with the party in the collective determination to flush out the draconian, tactless, visionless, rudderless and anti-people government in Kogi state,” the party said.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App