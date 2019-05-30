PDP accuses Kogi govt of shielding arrest of suspected thugs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has accused the state government of allegedly blocking the arrest of some suspected political thugs connected with electoral violence and shootings in Yagba West LGA during the last governorships/house of assembly election.

The PDP in a statement issued on Thursday in Lokoja by its spokesperson, Bode Ogunmola alleged that one of the suspects, Segun Oni who was earlier arrested with a pistol by police in Kogi and later transferred to the police headquarters, Abuja.

He said the suspect during the interrogation in Abuja reportedly named 10 other suspects involved in the incident during his confession to the police.

He however noted that reliable information the party had received indicated that efforts by some operatives of SARS deployed from Abuja alongside the suspect to arrest the other culprits were being stopped by top government officials in the area for the purpose of protecting their political interests.

The PDP therefore called on the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency ensure the prompt arrest and prosecution of all the culprits that allegedly masterminded the shootings and violence that marred the last election in Yagba West.

Reacting, the Director General, Media and Publicity to the state governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the government is not shielding any culprit from facing justice as being alleged, adding that criminal cases are handled by the police and other law enforcement agencies.

