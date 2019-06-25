PDP accuses FG of plot to frame up Taraba governor

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the invasion, ransacking and carting away of properties belonging to the Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku, in utter disregard to his immunity and without clear authorisation is an indication that the federal government was plotting to frame him up.

The Abuja residence of Governor Ishaku was invaded by the Police on June 11, 2019, the party said.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, alleged that the invasion was part of the plots by the government to intimidate the governor and PDP members.

“The PDP however states in clear terms that it is not satisfied with the manner with which the Federal Government is handling the issue.

“Already, the poor handling of the matter is now sparking off suspicions of a creepy ploy to suppress facts and divert public attention from the questions surrounding the unlawful assault.

“That invasion, as you all are aware, is in direct violation of the Governor’s immunity under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), prompting many Nigerians to point to no other motive other than a deliberate and calculated attempt to intimidate and hurt the person of the Governor of Taraba state, Arc. Ishaku.

“This is especially as the invading operatives had ferociously stormed the residence, threatened the occupants with AK 47 rifles, violently broke the entrance doors, manhandled the governor’s son and carted away valuables belonging to the governor and his son, after finding nothing incriminating in the residence.

“There are already fears that the invading operatives may have planted incriminating items or even compromised the security architecture of the residence to facilitate a sinister plot,” he said.

