PCN warns medicine vendors against sharp practices

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has warned the licensed Patent Proprietary Medicine Vendors to stay away from sharp practices so as not to lose their licenses.

The Registrar of PCN, Pharmacist Elijah Mohammed gave the warning in Osogbo, Osun State during an orientation course organised by PCN for Patent Proprietary Medicine Vendors license holders in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the State Officer in Osun, Pharmacist Kingsley Ehiosimwiogbe, Muhammed said the council has set machinery in motion to ensure that provisions of the guideline regulating activities of PPMVs are enforced.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Usamotu said the orientation course for the PPMVs will assist in reducing the incidences of drug misuse and mishandling, thereby protecting the health of the citizenry.

Speaking further, Mohammed said PCN will ensure that only the licensed shops are allowed to sell simple household medicine across the country and vowed that those unlicensed would be closed down and that operators of such shops would be prosecuted.

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App