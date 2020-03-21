Paying homage to the unsung

ADVERTISEMENT

Malam Y.M. Baba lived and died a teacher and a preacher. He preferred being called Malam to Alhaji regardless of progressive changes up the ladder from Assistant Education Officer in 1965, Director in 1988, Secretary/Head of Service to Bauchi State Government in 1991, District Head of Duguri in 2000 until his glorious transfer to a better world on February 7, 2014 while preaching after a Friday Sermon at the Central Mosque Duguri, Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He was born on October 29, 1937 in Lame, Toro Local Government Area to the family of late Mohammad Baba, the 14th Sarkin Duguri, who was also a teacher.

After the early Quranic education, he was enrolled in Alkaleri Junior Primary School in 1954 and later Kobi Primary School Bauchi. Thereafter, he was admitted into Government Secondary School Bauchi in 1959. He was between 1960 and 1962 at the Nigeria College of Arts, Science and Technology, Zaria and then the famous Ahmadu Bello University Zaria where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics/Geography.

His teaching career started when he was appointed an Assistant Education Officer in 1965. In July 1966, he was promoted to the rank of Education Officer I and Acting Senior Education Officer in May 1970.

Malam Y.M. Baba was the pioneer principal of the famous College of Education Azare, now known as Aminu Saleh College of Education Azare, and he was a Registrar, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and following the Civil Service Reform in 1988 was promoted to Director General in the Bauchi State Civil Service where he served in the Ministries of Budget and Economic Planning and that of Education.

His contribution to Bauchi State Education sector was enormous, as a teacher and school administrator. On retirement, he was appointed Chairman Teachers Service Commission in 1997, where he laid the foundation of professionalism on appointments and discipline as many have to go for further studies which justified subsequent administrations welfare packages to teachers. Attesting to the facts, Malam Mohammad Aminu, one-time Commissioner of Education Bauchi State, while on a condolence visit to the Emir of Bauchi Alh. Rilwanu Suleiman, said many of the successes recorded in the education sector in Bauchi State are synonymous with the name Y.M. Baba. The success stories and more are part of what earned him the National Honors Award in year 2000.

A teacher to the core, Malam combined teaching and parenting as recalled by Alhaji Ahmed Jarmajo, one-time Permanent Secretary General Services Bauchi State, who knew him as a student and subordinate administrative staff.

Jarmajo remembered the virtues he upheld as a class teacher, principal and a hockey coach while in Government Secondary School Azare, in the 1970s. Many admirers still describe him as a unique character who used his private time in Tsangaya schools in pursuit of Islamic education then leisured with colleagues, classmates and associates afterwards.

Unlike many in the teaching profession, Malam Y.M. Baba established permanent relationship with many of his students due to the impact his humility, discipline, care and cosmopolitanism had on them. He maintained good relationship with the likes of Alhaji Mahmood Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the government of the Federation; Malam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education; Alhaji Buba Gamawa, Alh. Ahmed Iliyasu among others. Most of them are always present during his family ceremonies.

His appointment as District Head of Duguri was through consensus derived by all traditional and religious factors in play, and indeed his 14 years of leadership bridged many gaps by building and encouraging formation of youth and knowledge driven organizations in his district with activities that attracted development to Yalwan Duguri.

Coming from an extended African Islamic family system and being the eldest, he inspired, supported and encouraged many of his brothers in the pursuit of both Islamic and secular education and many of them have attained positions of authority. One example is the present governor of Bauchi State, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi), who described him as a role model with all sense of humility.

Many who associated with Malam Y.M. Baba will recall his exciting moments when surrounded by his brothers likes Dan Lawan, Tafida, Adamu, Mijinyawa, Bappah, Baba Dogo and Baban Taya.

He showered love, care and discipline to his 27 children and gave some of them unique names after the prophets of Islam. His relationship with them was robust because he was both strict as a father and friendly at the same time.

The fear of God in him was not only seen in his bearded appearance that was the Sunnah in him, or his over 30 years practice of Monday/Thursday’s voluntary fasting or the weekly Islamic preaching where he met his death but in his strict adherence to Islamic injunctions and devout practices.

He was an epitome of humility, tolerance, simplicity and accommodation. He was always rendering assistance to the less privileged.

Malam Y.M. Baba as a human being had his shortcomings before God and fellow humans but his 77 years sojourn on earth depicted the true life of a worshipper. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen.

Ibrahim Sani sent in this tribute from Bauchi

