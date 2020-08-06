Pay your bills in full, KEDCO appeals to customers

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the low response to payment of electricity bills by customers, the Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has appealed to its customers on the need for them to pay in full, all outstanding and current bills.

According to the Management, the habit of regular full payment of electricity bills will go a long way in strengthening KEDCO’s financial capacity to respond to its commitment to other regulatory stakeholders in the power sector.

“Today there are better investments in our network capacity in terms of acquiring and maintaining our equipment which has now translated to the recent improvement in supply.

“To sustain this, we need the customers to continue to pay their bills in full as the consistent part payments have left us with the challenge of how to collect the huge outstanding bills that customers are yet to pay KEDCO,” Head, Corporate Communications, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai noted in a statement.

KEDCO also called on customers to register for their meters, adding that it hopes to phase out complaints on estimated billing with the co-operation and support of customers.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App