Pay our bursary before election, Kogi students beg Governor Bello

The National Association of Kogi State Students (NAKOSS) has appealed to the State Government to approve the payments of 2019 bursary allowance for Kogi students in higher institutions across the country before the Nov. 16 governorship election.

The National President of NAKOSS, Comrade Moses Omeiza Audu, made the appeal at a press conference, after a meeting of all heads of Kogi students associations held on Tuesday at NAKOSS Secretariat in Lokoja.

According to Audu, the press conference was organized to further unite Kogi students, discuss issues of bursary payment, and to thank the governor for all he had done for them.

Audu eulogised the governor for all he had done for Kogi students especially the bursary increment by 300 per cent, which many students who registered were approved and paid in 2018.

Audu, however, noted that the 2019 bursary had not been paid and appealed to the governor for the payment of the 2019 bursary as soon as possible.

“As we have negotiated in the past, we are not unaware of bursary’s screening currently ongoing for all registered Kogi students across the country.

“We are pleading with your Excellency that the screening should be completed and the bursary should be paid in earnest before the Nov. 16 governorship election.

“The screening should be completed as soon as possible so that Kogi students can smile to the election and fully endorse your Excellency.

“We know you have done a lot for us in the past and we are confident that you will do it again so that we will not have a divided house going into the elections”, he said.

Audu, therefore, called on all the aggrieved students to discard the idea of any protest.

The students’ stakeholders present at the press conference include: Presidents of all Students’ Union Governments (SUGs), Presidents of all local NAKOSS and heads of various students associations in all the higher institutions across the state.

