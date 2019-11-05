Paucity of funds fuelling corruption in judiciary – Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Peter Nwaoboshi, says corruption thrives in the nation’s judiciary owing to paucity of funds “which affects the welfare of justices and judges.”

Speaking yesterday after the screening of Justice J.T Tsoho as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as President, National Industrial Court, Nwaoboshi said: “Under the present circumstances of the welfare of our justices, if we appoint a saint from heaven to serve on our bench, only the strength of his character can save him from being corrupt and dispense justice as required.”

According to him, “The issue of corruption is both moral and sociological and it requires extra budgetary provisions therapy”.

He urged the executive to allow the Supreme Court to appoint the number of judges required to discharge its functions efficiently

