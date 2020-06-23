Patigi/Lafiagi crisis: Kwara gov sets up 14-man c’ttee

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has set up a 14-member committee to look into the communal clashes in Patigi and Lafiagi area of the state.

The committee, chaired by former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Benjamin Yissa, would ascertain the level of damage and recommend relief to the victims.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the committee has a week to submit its report.

The statement said calm has returned to the affected communities following the state government’s immediate intervention, which included visits by a high-level delegation led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Mamman Saba Jibril, and deployment of security agencies to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App