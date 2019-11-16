Patients moan as lack of manpower, equipment suffocates general hospitals

ADVERTISEMENT

General Hospitals across the country are in dire need of manpower, rehabilitation and equipment to adequately care for patients and staff, supporting persistent calls for upgrade of the country’s health system.

“I left my house as early as 5:30 am to come and see the doctor but unfortunately, I could not see him because he did not come to the hospital until 11:30am and when he came, he was only able to attend to seven patients and before he left. We waited till 3pm but he did not return, only for someone to tell us to book another appointment,” a patient told Daily Trust Saturday at the Alkaleri General Hospital in Bauchi.

According to him, hundreds of patients spend hours on the queue without seeing a doctor, and many end up fixing another appointment.

Another patient at the Specialist Hospital in Bauchi re-echoed the problem of inadequate medical doctors, nurses and other health workers.

“I have spent two months on admission, the major challenge I have is lack of doctors who are supposed to supervise our conditions but they left us in the hands of a few nurses who ventilate their frustration on patients. Another challenge is lack of water,” he said.

Those represent the common experiences among patients in many of the nation’s General Hospitals, where the quest for improved healthcare appears to be an illusion resonating in virtually every part of the country, as evidenced by growing concerns over inadequate facilities, supplies and manpower.

Inadequate manpower, poor facilities

Report from our correspondent in Bauchi shows that inadequate medical health workers including doctors and nurses, poor facilities, infrastructure problems, indiscipline and corruption have plunged general hospitals in the state into a deplorable state.

Investigations revealed that the condition has brought great difficulties to patients trying to access good healthcare in most public hospitals, coupled with environmental challenges, especially bushy surroundings. There is acute shortage of bed spaces in all general hospitals in the state, as patients are discharged a day or two after surgery, while some take the risk to leave the hospital in delicate conditions for lack of bed spaces, according to our findings.

Apart from the worrisome environment, the structures are also calling for urgent attention because some of the buildings have cracks, broken doors and widow glasses without nets, leaving patients and their relatives at the mercy of mosquitoes, flies and other insects.

Other challenges include poor toilets, lack of proper refuse dump sites, lack of syringes, needles, and many others.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that most problems in the hospitals emanated from poor funding and improper utilization of the meager resources allocated to the health ministry, poor supervision and monitoring of health workers at the respective hospitals. The situation opened the doors for indiscipline, corrupt practices and truancy, as workers close any time they wish.

There is however an influx of people into the hospitals despite the challenges, amidst reports of non-payment of casual and contract workers employed by companies working in the hospitals.

The situation prompted Governor Bala Muhammed to declare a state emergency in the health sector during his inaugural speech in May.

Last month, the state government suspended all directors in primary healthcare across the 20 local government areas of the state as part of measures to address the problems in the sector. It was also gathered that all relevant stakeholders in the sector are currently holding a retreat in Kano on the deplorable condition of the healthcare system and how best to address it. Daily Trust Saturday reliably gathered that each general hospital in the 20 local government areas has only one medical doctor who, according to findings, is not always available except for some specific number of days stipulated for either surgeries or medication.

Patients buy hand gloves in Makurdi

At the Makurdi General Hospital in North Bank area of the Benue State capital, Makurdi, there appears to be shortage of virtually everything, including booklets for keeping proper medical records of patients.

The hospital often gets a high number of patients but most of them complain of lack of basic equipment for treating them.

A patient told our correspondent that he paid for nearly everything, including hand gloves used while attending to him.

Another patient said there was hardly any electricity supply at night, and nothing was free at the facility despite being a government hospital.

Others said even common drugs were always unavailable, and they usually have to buy most of the drugs prescribed by doctors.

“There is absolutely nothing in this hospital and that’s why people prefer private facilities. Patients are not catered for as they should. Whatever may be required is paid for by patients, my experience is horrible,” a patient said.

Our correspondent observed acute lack of drip stands, basic amenities in the theatre as well as inadequate bed spaces while other critical equipment are also unavailable.

A staff member who pleaded anonymity said some equipment had gone obsolete while drips were hung on windows or other objects to be administered to patients on hospital beds.

While the Otukpo General Hospital has got some face-lift, the Makurdi and Gboko General Hospitals need more than just renovation to be able to provide the required services.

The Benue State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Sunday Ogbabo, expressed optimism that the government would soon correct the anomalies.

He said the state government was in touch with some partners to rehabilitate all general hospitals in the state, adding that it formed a major point for discussion at a recent state Executive Council meeting.

The commissioner said a holistic approach was being considered for the hospitals, including the buildings, equipment and drugs, stressing that the move would end medical tourism outside the state.

Kano hospitals grapple with manpower shortage

Apart from those within the metropolis, general hospitals in remote local government areas of Kano State are currently grappling with manpower shortage, thus making it difficult for millions of rural dwellers to access quality healthcare.

Checks revealed that majority of the medical officers, including doctors, nurses and midwives who are posted to hospitals in remote areas usually don’t want to stay, but often work their ways back to the city.

Very few doctors who accept to serve in rural areas attend to hundreds of patients.

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that 11 nurses were recently posted to the Wudil General Hospital but only two reported, the rest were redeployed back to the city.

The Principal Medical Officer (PMO) of the hospital, Dr. Aliyu Yahaya, who revealed this when our correspondent visited the hospital recently, also said only two medical officers including himself were currently attending to over 300 patients daily.

“With 160 bed capacity, Wudil General Hospital is being manned by only two medical officers-I and a colleague, then two NYSC doctors and this is as a result of the drift towards the centre. Nobody wants to stay in a rural hospital, that is why we are having this manpower issue,” he said.

He said because of lack of medical officers, sometimes when the available doctors are over burdened, some of the old hands among the nurses do some consulting services.

The hospital has a functional twin theatre with capacity to attend to two surgical cases at once. The PMO said the hospital has three functional ultrasound scan machines, but all x-ray services from the facility are referred to the Gaya General Hospital due to lack of functional X-ray machines.

He appealed to the state government to expand the facility and increase its bed capacity to meet the needs of the growing population.

In the state capital, our correspondent observed that most of the old hospitals owned by the state government are in various stages of dilapidation.

At the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, our correspondent noted insufficient water supply and poor sanitary condition.

Apart from the Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital, none of the state-owned health institutions is currently running dialysis services for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Most of the kidney patients turn to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for dialysis and transplant.

High number of patients at Poly General Hospital, Enugu

At the Poly General Hospital, Enugu, there are usually high numbers of patients, especially on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, a development which an insider attributed to the free maternal, child healthcare policy of the government.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) declined comment, but a source said; “This hospital has existed since pre-independence. It has been undergoing some evolutions over the years. The Enugu State government’s policy of free maternal and child care has attracted more patients to this place.”

But three pregnant women complained of not being given quick attention by the staff. Dr. Okechukwu Ossai, the Hospital Administrator, Enugu State Hospitals Management Board, said it was also important for government to address the manpower needs of hospitals.

“We have issues with the manpower to run these hospitals. We need doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians,” Ossai said.

“During the commissioning, we requested for more staff and he said the government would grant the request and we’re still waiting for it,” said a source who pleaded anonymity.

A worker told our correspondent that one challenge at the hospital is power supply, as a lot of money is spent on the purchase of diesel to provide electricity because of irregular power supply.

He added: “We’re under the Enugu State Ministry of Health. If there are cases involving patients with kidney or cancer problems, such patients would be referred to the Parklane Specialist Hospital.”

Sokoto hospitals face shortage of staff, equipment

Shortage of medical staff and equipment are the major challenges at general hospitals in Sokoto State, Daily Trust Saturday gathered.

Our correspondent who visited General Hospital Bodinga observed that it is battling with inadequate bedding and laboratory equipment, in addition to shortage of medical staff.

According to our findings, the hospital receives almost 50 out-patients in a day while there were about 20 patients on admission at the time of our visit. The patients were being attended to by only two doctors and a few nurses.

At the time of the visit, only one nurse was found on duty. A member of staff said most of the admitted patients were lying on the floor due to inadequate bedding materials but some of the patients and their relatives expressed satisfaction with how they were being treated.

Another staff member said they lacked centrifuging machines, PCV and other laboratory equipment and patients were being sent to the city for some tests, including knowing their genotype.

Efforts to reach the Principal Medical Officer for his reaction proved abortive.

However, the situation was comparatively better at the Sokoto Specialist Hospital which is said to serve as referral hospital even for patients from neighbouring Niger Republic.

Our checks reveal that the hospital is also battling with shortage of staff because of the increasing number of patients.

According to our findings, the 500-bed capacity hospital receives over 20,000 both out and in-patients per month thus, overstretching its manpower and facilities.

One of the gynecologists at the hospital told Daily Trust Saturday that there were only 12 doctors in the department, which has the highest number of patients.

“So, we are over-stretched. We need more medical staff in this department which has seven wards. We thank the management and the state government for the new theatre in the department,” he said.

Reacting, the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Nuhu Muhammad Maishanu, said the state government had approved the recruitment of more staff, including doctors, nurses, laboratory scientists and pharmacists.

“Manpower will continue to be our problem because of the increase in number of patients, when we look also at the production of these professionals in the country.

“But we are working with the Ministry of Health and the office of Head of Service to find a way we can regularly replace those who are leaving. I am sure the governor will equally grant this approval. Once this is granted, the challenge of human resources will drastically reduce,” he said.

Maishanu said he met only one laboratory scientist and a pharmacy that was not functioning at the time of his appointment, but now they have over 10 of them and a functioning pharmacy which is open 24 hours every day, including weekends. He added that they now do about 60 kinds of laboratory investigations unlike before.

565 beds for 11 general hospitals in Rivers

The 11 general hospitals in 11 local government areas of Rivers State seem not to be enough to tackle the health challenges of the entire state, our correspondent reports. The state with over four million people has 11 General Hospitals with 565 beds, Daily Trust Saturday findings revealed.

Our correspondent learnt that the general hospitals in Abonnema, Bodo, Buguma, Emohua, Isiokpo, Ngo, Okrika, Eberi-Omuma, Okomoko have 54 beds each while the general hospital at Opopo has 25 beds bringing the total number of beds in the 11 general hospitals to 565.

All the hospitals are with dilapidated structures, poor medical facilities, and filthy environments.

The 54-year old Okomoko General Hospital located in the agrarian community of Etche in Etche Local Government Area appears to be the only beacon of hope in rendering health services to hundreds of rural dwellers of Okomoko and other adjourning Etche communities.

The hospital started full services in late 1966, and is one of the oldest that takes care of health challenges of the entire Ikwerre and Etche rural dwellers.

It handles general medical services such as surgery, HIV screening and general medicine. As a way of expanding the services of the hospital to provide efficient services, Group Captain Sam Ewang, the then Military Administrator of Rivers State in 1999, constructed another building in the hospital.

A resident of Okomoko, Emmanuel Nwuke, said the hospital was constructed in 1965 as an extension to Etche General Hospital. He said the hospital, despite the dilapidated state, still provides services for residents.

A patient, John Azuowu, said he and his household had been using the hospital, and it still renders services to the entire community.

At the General Hospital, Okrika, the story is the same. The hospital constructed in the late 1970s still operates in dilapidated structures. A resident of the area, Tamuno Abam, said despite the poor state of the hospital, it had become the only hope of Okrika residents. He said over 70 patients visit the hospital daily for medical needs.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, recently began remodeling some general hospitals in the state. Some of the hospitals were converted to zonal hospitals in the senatorial districts of the state. They include the Etche Zonal Hospital and Buguma Zonal Hospital.

Oyo general hospitals in bad state

General hospitals in Oyo State are spread across Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun but their current state is so appalling that no one can get good service, investigations by Daily Trust Saturday have revealed.

Our correspondent gathered that there is generally low staffing in the hospitals.

At Adeoyo on Ring Road, Ibadan, the equipment are either obsolete or not functional, like in the theatre, physiotherapy unit, mortuary and other departments.

At the moment, the state has 51 health outlets but none could be said to be functioning optimally.

The environment at Adeoyo Ring Road Hospital was unkempt and bushy with poor roads when Daily Trust Saturday visited. The mortuary lacks freezers, hence embalmed corpses were laid on the floor.

At the physiotherapy department, a shortwave diathermy equipment installed in 2015 was not functioning, and promises to have them changed have not been kept by the contractor.

A top member of the Nigerian Medical Association in the state told our correspondent that the hospital on inception was fully packed with all departments and equipped with facilities and manpower, including consultants, doctors and other health workers.

“But due to the decay in the health sector, the staffing has not been what it used to be. We hope it will get better. Right now, it is not what it used and ought to be.

“I had the privilege of speaking with the former governor of the state, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the SSG, and even the Commissioner for Health and chairman, Hospitals Management Board and some of my colleagues from Adeoyo hospital.

“They assured us of improvement in services vis a vis manpower as a first port of call and adequate remuneration for heath workers in a way that they will be able to work effectively before he left office but no improvement.

“Despite that the government then assured that the health workers would be remunerated while the hospitals would be equipped with facilities and employment given attention, they never did.

“He even promised that the employment would cut across government hospitals, not only Adeoyo.

On the state of equipment in the hospitals, the source expressed the hope that the current administration would equip it to reflect secondary health care system while Adeoyo Agbadagbudu could be made better as a teaching hospital.

He said the government was equally not leaving the primary health care centres behind in its commitment as it assured the body of its readiness to make Comprehensive Health Care centres available within the reach of the grassroots.

Daily Trust Saturday correspondent who went round some areas in Ibadan, the state capital, reports that many residents prefer traditional medical centres otherwise called ‘Tewetegbo’ to the risk of visiting public health clinics.

A top official in one of the PHCs told our correspondent that, ad-hoc staff or auxiliary nurses were now in charge of many PHCs.

He said acute shortage of trained personnel was the problem because the last major recruitment was carried out during the late Bola Ige era (1979-1983) by his Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Busari Adelakun a.k.a. Eruobodo. He said many of such personnel had retired and the few remaining would soon leave.

Hospitals overcrowded in Lagos

There are over 25 general hospitals in Lagos State. Our correspondent who visited Orile Agege General Hospital saw many people who went to seek health care.

The hospital provides services including ear, nose and throat (ENT) care, dental clinic, laboratory services, medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, pediatrics, pharmacy, radiology, surgery and voluntary counseling and testing (VCT) for HIV.

It however does not handle conditions like cancer or renal (kidney) disease. Despite the high number of health facilities in the state, common complaints remain on having to wait endlessly before seeing a doctor as a result of the crowd and lack of empathy from some health workers.

Some patients commended the state government for its commitment to ensuring a quality health system for its citizens but complained basically about long time of waiting to be attended to. A relative of a patient told our reporter that there were many doctors in the hospital.

“In fact, there are enough specialists here, the problem is just the crowd which makes patients spend more time waiting to see a doctor,” he said.

A patient told our correspondent; “If you had come a little earlier, you would have seen the crowd here, so much that some had to stand.”

A man whose wife just put to bed commended the hospital for the services but urged the health workers to be more friendly.

“Apart from that, the hospital is very good in terms of facility and personnel. There are qualified hands here. The ward where my wife laid with her baby after delivery was very big and clean. My wife also told me that the toilet is clean,” he said.

One of the workers told our reporter that there were many beds in the wards but because of the crowd, sometimes patients meant for admission were referred to another hospital when all the beds are occupied.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State in the 2020 proposed

budget provided for a capital expenditure of N33billion as against the N21billion proposed in 2019.

In his budget speech, he promised to ensure that primary health care institutions remain active and attractive to the primary health care needs of the people.

“We will continue to drive partnerships with the private sector in promoting health services within our institutions,” he assured.

