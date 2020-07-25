Pastor’s son, five others nabbed over alleged rape in Akwa Ibom

ADVERTISEMENT

Six rape suspects, including a pastor’s son, who allegedly defiled a 5-year-old girl, are currently in Police custody in Akwa Ibom.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said the rape suspects were apprehended after complaints were filed against them for defiling the minors.

One of the suspects, 29-year-old Victor Ukpong, a pastor’s son, was arrested in Abak Local Government Area for allegedly raping the 5-year-old girl left in his father’s custody by her mother who went to the market.

Another suspect, a 45-year-old Inyang Umoh from Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, was arrested for raping an 8-year-old girl.

Others include one Edet Edet from Mbo Local Government Area who accused his 12-year-old victim of stealing his N500.

He was said to have lured the girl, a member of his church, into believing he would employ her as a sales girl in his provision shop.

A press release signed and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP N-Nudam Fredrick, said the Police was committed to the protection of rape victims against threats and called on them not to be afraid of stigmatization.

