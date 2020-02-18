Pastor’s 8-year-old marriage collapses over incompatibility with wife

ADVERTISEMENT

The marriage between Pastor Festus Ikechukwu Ilugo and his wife, Eunice, contracted in 2012 has been dissolved by a customary court sitting in Badagry, Lagos State, for incompatibility, among other reasons.

The couple had met in Cross River State in 2010 and were married with the consent of their parents.

But the marriage seemed to have been doomed from the first day, had produced no child and allegations of threat to life and lack of love gradually crept in.

Pastor Ilugo, the petitioner, told the court that on their wedding day, he told his wife that he wanted to send transport fare from their joint account to his mother to join them in Lagos but the wife shouted on him and called him a thief.

On another occasion, the petitioner said, he told Eunice that they should give some items from the gifts they had received to his wedding’s Best Man, who he said had stayed with them for a week, but she screamed and called him a thief again.

He added that the respondent once sent a text message to him in the church, warning him not to dare have an affair with any woman there.

The pastor accused Eunice of abandoning their matrimonial home for a week without informing him.

He narrated how he left home for Ghana in 2013 and when he came back in 2016, he discovered that his wife had packed out from the matrimonial home and could not be traced to any address. He added that when he called her on phone, she declared she was no longer interested in the marriage.

The petitioner said there was clearly no more love between them.

The court president, Mr Sikirudeen Adekola, held that the marriage had collapsed, considering the fact that the couple had been separated since 2013.

