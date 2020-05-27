Pastor Ize-Iyamu picks APC gubernatorial form

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has obtained the nomination form for the Edo governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The election is slated for September 19, 2020.

Ize- Iyamu, who was a former Secretary to the state government told journalists that he has learnt his lessons in other parties, stressing that he is back home to be a member of the APC after he left the party in 2014.

The faction of the APC in the state loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, had picked Ize-Iyamu, as its consensus aspirant for the election.

The Camp of Adams Oshiomhole, and that of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, are pushing for different modes of primary election to have an edge over one another during the poll.

While Oshiomhole’s faction believes direct primary is best for the party, members of the Obaseki camp are of the view that it can easily be manipulated and that Oshiomhole is attempting to skew the process in favour of his faction.

The Edo APC has been engulfed in crisis due to the fight between Oshiomhole and Obaseki. The feud has polarised the party and caused confusion at the Edo State House of Assembly as only 10 out of the 24 members-elect have been inaugurated.

