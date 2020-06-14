Pastor Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidunni dies at 40

ADVERTISEMENT

The former face of Lux soap and wife of Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of Trinity House, Ibidunni Ighodalo is dead.

Ibidunni died at the age of 40, on Sunday morning of cardiac arrest in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Asue Ighodalo who announced her death in a statement on behalf of the family said that the Ighodalo and Olaleye Ajayi families are deeply saddened to announce the sudden loss of their beloved wife and daughter, Mrs. Ibidunni Ituah-Ighodalo who passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

He said that information about the burial proceedings will be provided in due course, noting that this is a difficult time for the families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The mother of two recently celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary with her husband while plans to mark her next birthday were already on before her untimely death.

Late Ighodalo was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Elizabeth R, an events planning company as well as founder of Ibidunni Ighodalo Foundation, a non-profit organization created to raise awareness on issues pertaining to infertility and to provide grants for couples that require fertility treatments such as In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination.

She was adjudged the Queen of Decorations, years after she cornered the juicy contract of beautifying Lagos during the yuletide.

She is survived by her husband and twins.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App