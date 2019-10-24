Pastor arrested over alleged kidnapping in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Nasarawa have arrested one Pastor Yaren Bala Mkparushama for alleged involvement in kidnapping of one Mrs Victoria Nandi Timothy.

Police said the suspect was also involved in the collection of ransom that eventually led to the release of the kidnapped victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State Police Commissioner, Bola Longe, said, “The suspect, Pastor Yaren Bala Mkparushama was arrested for his involvement in kidnapping one Mrs. Victoria Nandi Timothy at Kurmin Tagwaye, Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.”

According to him, the police command swung into action and via technical intelligence, arrested one pastor Yarren Bala Mkparushama, male, 41 years in connection to the crime.

Mr. Longe said Mrs. Victoria Nandi Timothy of Kurmin Tagwaye in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state was eventually released on 10 October after a sum of two hundred thousands naira (N200,000:00) was paid to the kidnapping syndicate by the victim’s husband.

He said, the command’s breakthrough came as a result of credible information available through technical intelligence, coupled with consistent, diligent and real time monitoring of the suspect.

The CP commended the diligent effort of IGP’s Operation Puff- Adder and its operatives.

Mr. Longe urged members of the public to always assist the command with vital information in order to make Nasarawa a crime free state.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App