Pastor Adeboye leads RCCG members in protest against insecurity, killings

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on Sunday led members of the church to protest the rising spate of insecurity and killings in Nigeria.

Adeboye, had after the monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos, kicked off the protest from Ebute Meta around 11am which terminated at Atan Cemetery in Yaba metropolis and back.

Shortly before the protest began, the clergy had led his congregation on prayers for the peace and security of the country.

“Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding, we pray that God send His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country.

“After the service, we are all going for a prayer walk. We’ll march according to age. There are some who would march round the church because of their age and there are some who would march with me to Atan cemetery and back,” he said.

His protest is coming days after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) declared a three-day fasting and prayer starting from January 31st to empower the government and the military forces in the fight against terrorism and the spate of killings in the country.

CAN President, Dr Samson Ayokunle, had said the spiritual exercise would end today February 2 with a prayer walk.

