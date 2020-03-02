Pastor Adeboye, committed leader of nations – Tinubu

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has felicitated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, on his 78th birthday.

The former Lagos governor described Pastor Adeboye as a strong and committed leader of nations who has built a flock that now numbers many millions through his formidable and devoted ministry.

In a congratulatory letter to Pastor Adeboye personally signed by him, Tinubu said the cleric’s “dedication to his faith and the salvation of his followers deserves recognition and commendation, even from among those who do not profess identical beliefs.”

“Truly, Pastor Adeboye is a strong and committed leader of nations. Through his formidable and devoted ministry, he has built a flock that now numbers many millions.

“With the support of his loyal and dedicated wife, Pastor Adeboye has built a church that is renowned across the world. He has led a life of grace and service.

“He is a beacon of hope for those in search of salvation and a guiding light for those who, like him, are called to serve.

“My thoughts are with Pastor Adeboye, his family and all people of faith across our great nation, Nigeria at this important moment.

“May God continue to show Pastor Adeboye His divine mercy. May He bless him and give him many more years in good health and high spirits that he may continue to touch the lives of those who would follow,” the letter read in parts.

