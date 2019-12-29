Pastor, 23-year-old man, mum allegedly murder LASU female student for ritual

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42-year-old self-acclaimed Pastor of a white garment church, Segun Philip and a 23-year-old man, Adeeko Owolabi are cooling their feet in Police net in Ogun State, for allegedly murdering a lady for ritual purpose.

Also arrested alongside the duo was mother of the man, simply identified as Mrs Adeeko.

It was learnt that the victim, Miss Favour Daley – Oladele was Owolabi’s girlfriend and a final year student of Sociology at the Lagos State University (LASU).

The deceased reportedly left home to an unknown destination on December 8 and following her failure to return home for days, her parents were said to have reported the victim missing

at Mowe Police Station.

The Police Command’s Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, however, in a statement on Sunday, hinted that upon the report, the DPO Mowe division, Marvis Jayeola detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the 22-year-old girl.

According to him, the detectives went into full scale technical and forensic investigation of the case and their efforts paid off when movement of the deceased was traced to a white garment church in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State.

Oyeyemi said Philip who is the pastor in charge of church was arrested, adding that the self-acclaimed clergyman quickly informed the detectives that the deceased’s boyfriend brought her to the church.

The Police spokesperson said the boyfriend when interrogated confessed that he lured his girlfriend to Ikoyi-Ile where “he has perfected plans with the so-called pastor to use her for money-making ritual.”

“He (boyfriend) stated further that while the girl was sleeping, the pastor gave him a pestle with which he used to smashed the head of the girl and the pastor quickly used a knife to cut off her neck, ripped open her chest and removed her heart which he used in preparing a concoction for him and his mother to eat.

“When asked what pushed him to such devilish act, Owolabi explained that he decided to go into money ritual because things are not going well with his parents economically most especially his mother who used to be the breadwinner of the family; and when he sought for assistance from the pastor, he was asked to bring a human being for that purpose and the available person at that time was his girlfriend,” Oyeyemi quoted the boyfriend as saying.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation.

Oyeyemi also quoted the CP to have described the alleged murder as “superlative degree of wickedness” and vowed to ensure that all the suspects face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking later with Daily Trust, Oyeyemi said the mother had already paid N210,000 out of N250,000, which the self-acclaimed cleric billed them for the ritual service.

